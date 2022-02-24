Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.74 million.

Lumentum stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 807,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

