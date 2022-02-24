Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Upland Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Upland Software stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 412,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Upland Software by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.