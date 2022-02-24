Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 419,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arcosa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.