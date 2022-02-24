stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.29 or 0.06758937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.21 or 1.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

