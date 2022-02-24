Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 237,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $611.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.
In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.