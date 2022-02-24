Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 237,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $611.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.