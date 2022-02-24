ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.86. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 186,260 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 261,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

