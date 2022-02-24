Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $1.55. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 102,590 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67.
About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
