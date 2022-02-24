Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $1.55. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 102,590 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

