Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.32

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.32 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 84,744,723 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.41 million and a P/E ratio of -86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)
