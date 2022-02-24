Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $126,844.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

