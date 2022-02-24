Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 1,953,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

