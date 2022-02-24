Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $23.31

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 14,184,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,335. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

