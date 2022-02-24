Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires C$10,560.00 in Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,566,250 shares in the company, valued at C$3,918,640.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Shawn Wallace bought 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace purchased 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace acquired 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Shares of TORQ remained flat at $C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

