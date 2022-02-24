Pierre R. Breber Sells 18,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.85. 22,093,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 384.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

