Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Acquires 88,588 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Republic Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99.

RSG stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.