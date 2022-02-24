Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Arko stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 179,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 743,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

