Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

IART traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 606,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,471. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

