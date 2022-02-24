Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 2,493,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. The company has a market cap of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $18,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

