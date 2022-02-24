Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $303,989.28 and $25,628.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

