Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,544.88

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,544.88 ($21.01) and traded as low as GBX 968.50 ($13.17). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,029 ($13.99), with a volume of 82,576 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.66) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.44. The company has a market capitalization of £328.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($68,611.45). Also, insider Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £21,009 ($28,572.01). Insiders have bought 7,262 shares of company stock worth $7,175,300 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

