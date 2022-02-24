Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.55

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.55 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 140.80 ($1.91). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 5,299,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.63.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total value of £350,000 ($475,996.19).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.