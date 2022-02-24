CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.01 and traded as high as C$8.07. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 295,780 shares trading hands.

DBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$669.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

