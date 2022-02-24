Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.85 and traded as high as C$52.99. Enbridge shares last traded at C$52.67, with a volume of 10,359,792 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.38%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

