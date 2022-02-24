AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 122,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AudioCodes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 117,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

