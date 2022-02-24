Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 475,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
