Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 475,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

