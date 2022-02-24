Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MIC remained flat at $$3.62 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,434,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $319.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

