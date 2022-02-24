Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,394. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

