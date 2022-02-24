Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 8,488,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

