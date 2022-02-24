Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,591. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 632,984 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

