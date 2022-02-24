Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.35 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $23.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.38. 6,480,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average is $287.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.86.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.