Analysts Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 100.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 1,413,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.