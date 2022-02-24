National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in National Vision by 11.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 896,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,364. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.