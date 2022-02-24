KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

