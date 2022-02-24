Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues Earnings Results

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Switch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 1,226.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.