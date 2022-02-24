VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56 EPS.
NYSE VMW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.12. 2,945,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
