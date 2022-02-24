VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.12. 2,945,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

