Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 17,813 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CWST stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 428,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.