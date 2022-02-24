Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE CHE traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.17 and a 200 day moving average of $477.24. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

