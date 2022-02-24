Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 52,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Camden National has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

