Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($107.39).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BC8 traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.27 ($51.44). 262,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €42.62 ($48.43) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($79.05). The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

