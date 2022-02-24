The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $353.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.94. 2,010,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.87. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

