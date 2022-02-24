Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 36,014 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)
