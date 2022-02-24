Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.29

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as high as C$24.14. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 995,191 shares traded.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

