MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $10.36. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 387,790 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

