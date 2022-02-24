CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.32

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.32 and traded as high as $106.37. CVR Partners shares last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 149,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,484.75 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.49%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.