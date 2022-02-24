Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Alight alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.