Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.360-$1.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. 664,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.