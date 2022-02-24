Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $18.39 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $30,982.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00380766 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,939,181 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

