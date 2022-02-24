Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

SUN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 306,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,325. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

