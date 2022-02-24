$0.04 EPS Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 4,911,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,622. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.