Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.37). 125,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 210,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.47.

About Humanigen (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

