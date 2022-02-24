Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.37). 125,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 210,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.40).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.47.
About Humanigen (LON:HGEN)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.