ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Down 1.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.
